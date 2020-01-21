Netflix Debuts New Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Trailer

Despite being released in its native country almost 12 months ago, The Pokémon Company has left fans outside of Japan hanging in regards to a potential localization of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution.

The film, a CGI reimagining – but not quite a frame-for-frame remake – of the original 1999 pic that helped kickstart Pokéfever, stars series protagonist Ash Ketchum in the early days of his career alongside companions Brock and Misty. After receiving a mysterious message calling for a convergence of the world’s strongest Trainers, the trio heads to New Island to compete, only to discover that the gathering for a supposed tournament is, in fact, a ruse masterminded by Mewtwo.

We won’t reveal any further plot details (like you don’t already know what happens anyway), but suffice it to say that The Pokémon Company was responsible for theatres full of weeping children back in the 90s when that scene between Ash and Pikachu came on screen. A similarly heart-wrenching exchange has been recreated for Evolution, of course, which, thanks to a recent announcement, you’ll finally be able to watch for yourselves – and in English, no less – very soon.

Breaking the news over on Twitter, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will make its Western debut on Netflix. And if the painfully brief glimpse of Mew below isn’t enough to whet your appetite, you can head to the top of this story to watch the official trailer released earlier today.

New Pokémon The Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Photo Reveals Pikachu, Squirtle And More 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to confirm an exact date for when the nostalgia-fuelled flick is scheduled to release but as the situation changes, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, however, you can head over here to learn of the glowing reception Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution received upon its initial release last year.