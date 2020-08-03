The #1 Movie On Netflix Right Now Doesn’t Even Have A Rotten Tomatoes Score

Trying to figure out the complexities of the Netflix algorithm is about as likely as divining the future through tea leaves. Often the strangest films become suddenly popular, with obscure stuff from years past rocketing up the charts as people mysteriously tune in in droves. That’s happening right now, too, as Rogue Warfare: The Hunt is the #1 most-watched movie on Netflix today.

Haven’t heard of it? I don’t blame you. The pic currently has no critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes (and therefore no score) and has just 15 user ratings, leaving it with a princely 7%.

So, what is Rogue Warfare: The Hunt? Well, it came out in 2019 and appears to be the sequel to Rogue Warfare, which also released in 2019. The IMDb description bills it as:

“The next [story] of the Rogue trilogy; Daniel’s been captured and it’s up to the team to find him before it’s too late.”

Right. Just about the only actual reviews I can find online are the 16 user reviews on IMDb, and here are some choice quotes: “Worst movie I’ve ever seen. Terrible script. Terrible acting. Terrible direction. Even the music was horrible,” “I mean, there is low budget and there’s bad job by the directors who couldn’t direct simple things,” “Just really bad. Even if you set out expecting very little, you’ll still hate it,” and finally (and maybe the worst jab of all), “Would genuinely rather watch The Room.” Ouch.

So, why is this dreck the number 1 movie on Netflix? Somehow I doubt it’s people hate-watching the film, but perhaps curious viewers who enjoyed Extraction have tuned in to check it out, only to turn it off once they realized what they’d gotten themselves into. Now, to be fair, I shouldn’t rush to judgment, as I haven’t seen it myself yet, but let’s face it, all signs point to Rogue Warfare: The Hunt being absolute garbage.