A Great Marvel Movie Has Been Removed From Disney Plus

A popular X-Men movie has been removed from Disney Plus.

The Mouse House’s streaming platform has a virtually complete collection of MCU films by this point, but its roster of X-Men pics is much sketchier. Unfortunately, even when they finally make it on the site, they’re sometimes taken down again later, due to other licensing agreements being in place. For instance, The Wolverine is no longer available on D+ in the United States as of last Friday, April 2nd.

The movie was first added to the platform in September, before it was removed in December. It then came back shortly after in January, only for it to be taken down again this month. The odds are good, then, that it’ll reappear on the site in the near future. Hopefully it’ll stay put at that point, too, so fans know where they can always find it. It’s worth mentioning, though, that the film is still available on Disney Plus in many other territories around the globe.

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Wolverine That Every Fan Should See 1 of 29

Click to skip























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As directed by James Mangold, 2013’s The Wolverine was Hugh Jackman’s second solo outing as Logan, and it was a huge improvement over the first one, 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. It sees the immortal mutant called to Tokyo, Japan by someone he hasn’t seen since World War II, where he finds himself caught up in a shadowy world of yakuza and samurai and is pushed to the physical and emotional brink. Jackman is joined by Rila Fukushima, Tao Okamoto and Hiroyuki Sanada. Famke Janssen also returns, as Logan is haunted by visions of Jean Grey.

Though it doesn’t reach the same heights as Mangold’s Logan, The Wolverine is a solid mid-level entry in Fox’s X-franchise, so it’s a shame that it’s no longer on Disney Plus in the US while some of the lesser outings still are.