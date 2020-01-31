New Fast & Furious 9 Poster Promises Justice For Han

If you’ve been keeping up to date on the news surrounding Fast & Furious 9, then you’ll know just how surprising today has been. A few hours ago, the film’s first trailer finally made its debut, and with it, revealed that fan-favorite Han is in fact alive, despite his apparent death all the way back in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Of course, WGTC first reported on actor Sung Kang’s return a few months back, but up until today, it wasn’t quite clear if he would be appearing in flashbacks, or whether or not the series’ next entry might take place earlier in the ongoing timeline.

Of course, fans are going wild after hearing of his return, and unsurprisingly, there’s been a renewed call for #JusticeForHan. For those who aren’t entirely familiar with the situation, here’s a quick rundown. As we mentioned, Han was supposedly killed during the events of Tokyo Drift, but it was later revealed in Fast & Furious 6 that the man who was responsible for his “death” was none other than Deckard Shaw. This was all fine and well, but fans took issue with how quickly Shaw was folded into and accepted by Dominic Torreto (Vin Diesel) and his street racing crew. And thus, the #JusticeForHan campaign took form.

Since then, the franchise’s creative crew has promised that Shaw’s role in Han’s “death” would be addressed, and it looks like they might finally be delivering on their promise. Earlier today, a new poster for Fast & Furious 9 began making the rounds, and it’s emblazoned with the tagline “Justice Is Coming.” Seeing as how the poster features Han leaning against a car, it’s reasonable to assume that things will be addressed when the film drops later this year on May 22nd.

We’re curious though, what are your thoughts on Han’s return? Do you think the writers are taking too many creative licenses, or would you prefer to have him back in the fold? Let us know in the comments below!