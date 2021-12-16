Potterheads adore new ‘Return to Hogwarts’ poster

What better way to nurse your New Year’s Eve hangover than cozying up to the couch, nestled underneath the warmth of an invisibility cloak, and sipping a nice tall glass of Butterbeer while watching some of your favorite Harry Potter actors from your childhood reunite on TV.

That’s exactly what a lot of Potter fans will undoubtedly be doing when the HBO Max original special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts airs on the inaugural day of 2022.

The hype for the special was palpable Wednesday when HBO Max and the official Harry Potter Film Twitter account shared a new image for the upcoming release. You can check it out in the gallery below.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts Poster 1 of 2

Many Potterheads were extremely excited to see the poster released. One user said that after all these years, Hogwarts was still in her heart.

Another fan couldn’t help but point out how well the actors seem to vibe with each other, even more recently.

And despite a teaser dropping earlier this month for the special, which really riled fans up, neither that nor the poster was enough to satiate their desire for a full-blown trailer.

Waiting for the #ReturnToHogwarts trailer to drop… pic.twitter.com/ys45F25njs — Secrets Of Dumbledore 🌈 (@_Potter_Head_21) December 15, 2021

Indeed, seeing franchise staples like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and many others bask in the dining hall of Hogwarts once again was a magical sight.

OMG JUST LOOK AT THEM. 🥺

New years day you'll find me at Hogwarts, I'm returning. 🖤💚⚡⚡ #ReturnToHogwarts #Slytherin pic.twitter.com/Rw41z9Ajvt — Leigh 💜 (@JeonLife93) December 15, 2021

It only seems like yesterday that the actors were as baby-faced as we were when we first saw the franchise’s initial installment back in 2002.

For many, words could not express the joy of seeing them all together again, only tears could do that.

And boy, did the reunion shoot make some fans feel quite old.

Fantastic Beasts: The Beard of Daniel Radcliffe



And Other Tales to Remind You You're 20 Years Older#HarryPotter #WizardingWorld #ReturntoHogwarts https://t.co/EoAd5PaVMh — 〽️att Tucker (@MattBCTucker) December 15, 2021

You can see all your favorite Harry Potter cast members from all of the movies reunite in a retrospective celebrating the franchise’s anniversary — including interviews and cast conversations — when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts comes to HBO Max Jan. 1, 2022.