The best fan reactions to the ‘Harry Potter Reunion’ teaser
On Jan. 1, 2022, Harry Potter returns with Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, exclusively on HBO Max. Fans went crazy over the announcement and are now positively chaotic after the recently-released teaser.
As to who will be making their return, well-confirmed trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will be highlighted before an array of other cast members from the eight films. There’s been no word on whether or not creator J.K. Rowling will appear following her controversial transphobic beliefs aside from possible archive footage during the special.
Regardless, fans have still been going crazy online over the news of their favorite wizard’s return, so we’ve compiled some of the best fan reactions.
