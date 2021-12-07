The best fan reactions to the ‘Harry Potter Reunion’ teaser

On Jan. 1, 2022, Harry Potter returns with Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, exclusively on HBO Max. Fans went crazy over the announcement and are now positively chaotic after the recently-released teaser.

As to who will be making their return, well-confirmed trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will be highlighted before an array of other cast members from the eight films. There’s been no word on whether or not creator J.K. Rowling will appear following her controversial transphobic beliefs aside from possible archive footage during the special.

Regardless, fans have still been going crazy online over the news of their favorite wizard’s return, so we’ve compiled some of the best fan reactions.

let me go pull out my wand pic.twitter.com/kBzNCDdWKx — MERRY gangster ☃️ (@eddyhorice) December 6, 2021

Itd be cool if y’all actually sent out thise letters to people who have an hbo max subscription 😏 — Eli Johnson (@Eli_Johnson1999) December 6, 2021

Not me counting the days for 1st Jan , yup definitely not me pic.twitter.com/lsF3N60p07 — Jo 👑 (@67655666j) December 6, 2021

OH MY GOD I’M SO FCKN READY pic.twitter.com/BA2g0HYJ7e — thats hot (@Aphrodisiangel) December 6, 2021

