Potterheads share their most disturbing ‘Harry Potter’ theories

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter has entranced legions of fans over the past twenty years, and it through those years that some of the most disturbing and craziest fan theories have circulated the internet. Now with the 20th anniversary looming, fans have come together online to share some of their craziest and most disturbing theories.

We’ve compiled some of the best of them for you below!

10. Goblet of Fire beheading

Comment from discussion mitchsix’s comment from discussion "What is the most disturbing Harry Potter theory you have heard".

Okay, this is just the craziest theory ever but also if you are a fan of Voldemort, then this is actually a very decent plan.

9. Mrs. Norris a witch…

Comment from discussion CaptM1400’s comment from discussion "What is the most disturbing Harry Potter theory you have heard".

I mean a little weird but it’s actually kind of a cool theory and paints the Hogwarts squib and caretaker in a new light.

8. Voldemorts creept baby body

Comment from discussion RendtheClouds’s comment from discussion "What is the most disturbing Harry Potter theory you have heard".

Something tells me that Goblet of Fire has created a lot of disturbed Potterheads.

7. Time travelling Ron

Comment from discussion LightNight62’s comment from discussion "What is the most disturbing Harry Potter theory you have heard".

Okay, this is cool, but now I want an alternate prequel series in where this happened.

6. Sirius Black… alive?

Comment from discussion BabyBelle2020’s comment from discussion "What is the most disturbing Harry Potter theory you have heard".

Our favorite godfather, this would be a sad but amazing theory.

5. Neville and Obliviation

Comment from discussion Environmental_Face_3’s comment from discussion "What is the most disturbing Harry Potter theory you have heard".

Sad theory but if we are being honest makes some sense as Neville was quite clumsy at times.

4. Harry, Snape and Voldemort… brothers?

Comment from discussion Crimson_Marksman’s comment from discussion "What is the most disturbing Harry Potter theory you have heard".

This makes The Tales of Beedle and Bard a little more terrifying.

3. Big old meanie’ Snape

Comment from discussion AeroDbladE’s comment from discussion "What is the most disturbing Harry Potter theory you have heard".

Snape can never catch a break from theories.

2. Horcrux’s and cannibalism

Comment from discussion youfailedthiscity’s comment from discussion "What is the most disturbing Harry Potter theory you have heard".

Well, this just makes me feel sick inside.

1. Princess Diana and a Death Eater

Comment from discussion SagittariusSwag2319’s comment from discussion "What is the most disturbing Harry Potter theory you have heard".

Like the poster said, entirely possible based on the timing of events.

Some of these are truly disturbing while others are funny, however, if you want something to lighten up your day then check out these fan reactions to the announcement of the Harry Potter reunion.

