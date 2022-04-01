Prepare to go fast with new FILA ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ sneakers

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has begun its global rollout, but ahead of its United States launch, FILA has announced a collaboration with Paramount Pictures bringing the titular character’s sneakers to life.

FILA’s new Ray Tracer Evo X Sonic 2 shoes are the closest you can possibly get to having the same footwear choice as the speedster — sonic speed not included.

FILA has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to launch the Ray Tracer Evo x Sonic 2, a unisex slip-on sneaker inspired by the iconic Sonic shoe as seen in the film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The Ray Tracer Evo x Sonic 2 now available at https://t.co/VPmZmcKnKZ @Sonicmovie #Sonicmovie2 pic.twitter.com/OGeoQfB3v8 — FILA (@FILAUSA) March 31, 2022

Boasting the Ray Tracer Evo silhouette, these shoes are unique in their choice to lose the laces and adopt the white and red color scheme. Inside the slip-on sneaker, you’ll find a Sonic 2 logo celebrating the collaboration with FILA.

While they aren’t necessarily the fanciest-looking shoes, they do accomplish exactly what they set out to do — emulating Sonic’s footwear as closely as possible.

Naturally, stocks have been completely sold out on FILA’s website and it isn’t yet clear whether a re-stock will be taking place. Even if a re-stock isn’t in the future, there’s nothing to say, given the clear interest, that FILA will work to bring footwear belonging to other characters from the franchise.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is the latest film in Paramount Pictures’ planned universe, that will bring back Sonic and Doctor Robotnik alongside new additions to the series — Tails and Knuckles.

The movie is currently available in some countries, but will launch in the United States next week on April 8. In the meantime, you can stream the first Sonic the Hedgehog Movie at home on Paramount Plus.