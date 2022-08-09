‘Prey’ director reveals how the movie was inspired by a karate tournament

Directors can find inspirations for a film in a number of ways, and for Dan Trachtenberg, Prey was uniquely inspired by the events leading to a karate tournament.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the director recounted a very vivid moment in third grade that planted the seed of what would become the major sci-fi horror flick. The director spoke about how the Sioux heritage of the original character Billy, portrayed by Sonny Landham, influenced his reimagining of the story.

“That’s right, yeah. I was in third grade when Predator came out, and I was not allowed to see R-rated movies. So then I found myself in the back of a carpool on the way to a karate tournament with all the sixth graders who had just seen Predator, and they spent the entire ride telling me the entire movie. And I vividly remembered that they said there was a scene where Billy, the Native American tracker, stood on a bridge over a waterfall and fought the Predator. But when I eventually saw the movie, that scene was not in it. (Laughs.) The beginning of it is, but then it cuts away. So the seed was planted, and then I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be awesome to have a movie that focuses on that character’s story?’ And Prey isn’t exactly that, but it is, spiritually.”

While the older kids may have exaggerated the events of the original film to a very young Trachtenberg, it birthed a decade-long idea that has finally been fleshed out on the screen.

Prey continues to rake in positive reviews for its direction, cinematography, and Comanche representation — including the film’s producer, Comanche Nation citizen Jhane Myers. Lead actress Amber Midthunder is also enjoying some acclaim of her own, even spurring a reaction from Predator alums, Bill Duke and Jesse Ventura.

Prey is available to stream on Hulu.