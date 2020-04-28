Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Drops To $10 On Digital

Viewer choice just keeps growing and growing. Yesterday, Disney announced that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would debut on Disney+ on May 4th, ensuring the entire “Skywalker Saga” will be available to stream on one platform.

And today, they’ve now dropped the price of The Rise of Skywalker‘s digital download from $19.99 to $9.99, a reduction of over 50%. Whoppee! Or “Whoopee?” if like me your enthusiasm for new Star Wars died the moment The Last Jedi rolled into town. Anyway, like I said, viewer choice for watching the Sequel Trilogy’s final episode has expanded substantially in the last 24 hours.

Is this the mark of a studio desperate to flog content by any means in an era where cashflow has been crushed? Possibly. It’s also possible that the news that Skywalker will be available on Disney+ has hit demand for digital downloads, and when demand goes down, price has to come down, too.

It may well be the former has indirectly triggered the latter. Or perhaps this is merely the benevolent action of a philanthropic multinational, going out of its way to entertain the locked-down and the needy. I’m no marketing guru, so you can take or leave my speculation, serious or otherwise.

Has this price drop changed the way you were going to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, though? If so, let us know in the comments section. I hope you listened to yesterday’s recommendation that you only sign up for a free trial for D+. It would be mortifying if you signed up for the movie only to find a cheaper alternative made available the next day. But I trust in your good judgement. May the force (or fourth) be with you.