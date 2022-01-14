The Matrix Resurrection’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas cleared the speculation that swirled around her when she made a seemingly innocuous alteration to one of her social media pages.

The Bollywood star, whose full name is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has been married to musician Nick Jonas since 2018. She recently truncated her Instagram handle, changing it from her full name to just her first name. This led to a lot of speculation online that perhaps her marriage was going through a rough patch. She also dropped her maiden and married name on Twitter around the same time.

However, the whispers of gossip soon subsided within a 12-hour period after she responded to a video that Nick had posted with a flirtatious comment that included a generous helping of adorable emojis.

Priyanka recently addressed her life being held under a microscope in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” she said, adding it is “just a professional hazard” she must deal with as a celebrity.

“Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that,” Priyanka said.

The article makes it clear that Priyanka and Nick still cohabitate and adore each other, with the latter also commenting in the piece that his wife exudes “carefree joy.” The article also stated that the Miss World 2000 pageant winner prefers to go by her first name.