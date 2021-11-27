Production start dates revealed for the MCU’s ‘Blade’, ‘Echo’, and ‘Werewolf by Night’

With upwards of 30 film and television projects currently in various stages of development and production, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become more of a logistical nightmare than ever before, especially when Disney Plus has more than doubled the amount of content being put out by Kevin Feige’s franchise.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels have just wrapped production, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on hiatus as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness embarks on extensive reshoots, so there’s always a handful of feature films or streaming exclusives in front of cameras at any given time.

New listings from Production Weekly have now offered the first details on when a trio of hotly-anticipated Marvel titles will begin shooting, and it’s going to be a busy few months for the studio. As per the report, Halloween special Werewolf by Night is set to film between February and March, with Hawkeye spinoff Echo getting underway the following month in the MCU’s usual domestic home base of Atlanta.

On top of that, the Blade reboot has staked out a late summer kickoff in Atlanta, meaning that the Daywalker should be back on our screens before the end of 2023 if everything goes to plan.