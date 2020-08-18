Jamie Foxx Gave His Project Power Co-Star $100 After She Auditioned

Dominique Fishback, the young star of the new Netflix movie, Project Power, had a little more on her mind when she went to audition for the role. That’s because soon after arriving, she discovered that she lost her wallet at the airport.

But instead of dwelling on the situation, she went ahead with the audition and performed with Jamie Foxx and the directors. Confident that it went well, she thanked everyone and casually mentioned that she didn’t have any money. And what happened next was a pleasant surprise, as she explains:

“I flew to L.A. for one day, lost my wallet at the airport, didn’t have any credit cards or any money, but when I got to the hotel, I was like, ‘Okay, just go to sleep. You’ll deal with that later, but don’t lose focus on what you came to do. So, when I got to my audition, I rapped and then Jamie said, ‘Oh, do you rap in real life?’ And I’m like, ‘No, but I do spoken word.’ He said, ‘Go and do something for us then.’ And they were really impressed. And then, I was like, ‘Oh, this turned out to be a good trip, even though I lost my wallet.’ And when I said that, Jamie was like, ‘Oh no, you need cash? Because I got cash.’ And he pulled out this white envelope with a wad full of money, took out a $100 bill and gave me $100. And then, one of the directors gave me $50. And Jamie was like, ‘It’s not every day you leave an audition with $150.’ It was amazing. When we wrapped up the movie, I gave Jamie the $100 back in a frame, and I signed it.”

It was a classy gesture on the part of Foxx and the directors to help Fishback out and despite all of his success, Foxx seems like an authentic, cool and obviously very generous guy. And his good character rubbed off on Fishback, too, with her giving him his money back.

Of course, the young actress might just be the best part of Project Power. The concept is very intriguing and some of the visual effects and set pieces are well shot, but the execution of the story and the development of the characters is lacking. Fishback, however, is very likeable as a young person struggling to care for her mother.

So far, Project Power is a hit on Netflix as it quickly shot up the streaming service’s Top 10 charts. It’s also getting decent reviews from critics (currently, it’s fresh at 60% on Rotten Tomatoes). While it’s not quite on the level of Extraction or The Old Guard, it’s still a solid effort for the streaming site as they continue to develop bigger projects in order to enter the franchise game. And there’s reportedly already discussions of a spinoff series. Clearly, then, they have big plans for the property moving forward.