‘Quantumania’ and ‘Rick and Morty’ writer left aghast by the ‘horrifying’ Justin Roiland allegations

Kevin Feige must be a huge Rick and Morty fan seeing how heavily he’s recruited from the cult favorite animated series over the last few years, but his strategy was painted in an unsavory light once the string of allegations leveled against Justin Roiland deservedly torpedoed his career, but not without placing the fate of the entire show in the balance.

Having tasked Michael Waldron to oversee the first season of Loki before handing him the pen to hammer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Avengers: Secret Wars into shape, Marvel Studios then tapped Jessica Gao to spearhead the polarizing She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, before Jeff Loveness came aboard to write Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Kang Dynasty.

However, things haven’t quite gone to plan after Peyton Reed’s threequel suffered from one of the worst receptions afforded to any of the cinematic universe’s 31 features, but that wasn’t on Loveness’ mind when he was asked about the Roiland situation in an interview with The Daily Beast.

“I don’t even know what words to use, but it’s really disappointing and disgusting. I think I saw him, like, six times [in a year and a half]. I think we live in this era where we’re trying to label things so that we can all group ourselves into thoughts on Twitter together. I think we all need to kind of take a step back from this collective fandom that we have and just try to enjoy stuff for ourselves.”

The Rick and Morty fandom may have been blindsided by the shocking set of accusations that tarred the reputation of the show forever, but based on reports offering just how little Roiland was actually around during production, it’s safe to assume that things will be just fine without him.