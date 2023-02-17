‘Quantumania’ detractors fail to grade ‘Ant-Man 3’ a complete failure thanks to a standout performance

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The MCU’s latest blockbuster Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is doing its damndest to survive an onslaught of critical bashing and disdain from viewers. While the Paul Rudd vehicle was expected to kickstart Marvel’s Phase Five in a massive way, it somehow ended up doing the complete opposite. If there was any sort of silver lining for the threequel, however, it’s that a handful of standout performances has certainly kept its head slightly above the water.

One of these performances in particular belongs to Michelle Pfeiffer — who notably portrays the original Wasp and made her long-awaited debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). Luckily for fans, the 64-year-old star reprised that infamous role in the latest film and delivered an unforgettable showing that left many Marvel stans feeling fulfilled. In fact, it’s safe to say that the majority was more than pleased with Pfeiffer’s work, insisting that Marvel finally gave her the screen time that she desperately deserved.

We’re all thinking the same thing right now, surely.

I really love Janet now I'd be lying if I saw Michelle Pfeiffer wasn't a standout for me https://t.co/6DGN9Dukdt — REYN ‎۞ (@Kylostan12) February 17, 2023

As the tweet below suggests, it’s hard to argue Pfeiffer‘s brilliance as the Wasp.

A visual bizarre stunning family epic that it was. It was definitely on par with all the previous Pull Rudd/Ant-Man movies in terms of comedy.



Michelle Pfeiffer was a bad ass in this too. She can’t do no wrong. Her character felt more main than The Wasp honestly. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vMGeZBf5lC — The Tarnished Krakoan Vampire Targaryen (@ClubRomero) February 17, 2023

In simpler terms: Michelle Pfeiffer simply doesn’t miss.

Ya'll are suprised that Michelle Pfeiffer darn near stole Ant-Man Quantumania? Have you ever in your life watched her in a bad movie? Speaking of which everyone needs to watch Ladyhawke. — Katie (@ShortyKatyK) February 17, 2023

Of course, Pfeiffer’s performance certainly isn’t enough to defend the movie’s obvious flaws, even if it’s impressive to witness an actress in her ’60s still serving in an action film. Regardless, the Batman Returns star receiving her flowers is exactly how it should go.

For those interested in catching Pfeiffer’s return as the OG Wasp, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now.