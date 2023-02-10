‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ had better not waste the greatest gift the MCU got from DC

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantuamnia is now finally just one week away from hitting theaters at the time of writing, and all signs are pointing to it being the epic instigator of the MCU’s Phase Five that we’re all hoping for. The promotional machine has promised us a visually and dramatically stunning thrill-ride that really looks to put Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang through the ringer as he faces off against Jonathan Majors’ new Multiverse Saga big bad, Kang the Conqueror.

There’s another encouraging sign hidden in the marketing, though, that might be less attention-grabbing but it indicates a real win for those fans that care. The Quantumania trailers definitely suggest that it will make up for one of the biggest oversights of 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: it looks like the threequel is finally going to give Michelle Pfeiffer a meatier role to play with, after the MCU has totally wasted the iconic DC star for her first two appearances.

Pfeiffer was perfect casting as Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp, considering that she’s already a comic book movie legend thanks to her pitch-perfect performance as Catwoman in 1992’s Batman Returns. While Michael Keaton might be returning to DC for this summer’s The Flash, Pfeiffer has instead jumped ship to the Marvel universe, although so far the switch has left her seriously underfed as an actress (even if the same can’t be said for her bank account).

Janet made her miraculous escape from the Quantum Realm in the second Ant-Man movie, but was given little character development once she did and was mostly treated as a walking exposition machine and plot device. And the less said about her wasted Avengers: Endgame cameo the better. Thankfully, from what we can gather, Quantumania will handle Janet much better, with her history in the Quantum Realm and intriguing past with Kang looking to be integral to the narrative.

This should mean that Janet plays a key role as the Ant-Man family’s guide through the Quantum Realm and also possibly as an old enemy of Kang’s (one he may respect more than he does Scott himself). Alternatively, if the film yet again underserves the three-time Oscar nominee then we’re going to need James Gunn to bring her back as Selina Kyle in his new DCU so modern superhero-viewing audiences can at last see what Michelle Pfeiffer can do.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming to theaters on Feb. 17.