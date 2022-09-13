The long-awaited debut of MODOK into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is closer, as some Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merch seems to have leaked his design.

One of the most zany and bizarre goons from the annals of Marvel, MODOK appeared recently as the villain in the Marvel’s Avengers video game which was mostly forgotten. Despite not being a spectacular game, most fans agree it portrayed MODOK particularly effectively.

Zoom forward a few years, and we’ve got confirmation of MODOK in a live-action film. Fans had seen leaked concept art a few months prior which caused much uproar, and they’ll be even further outraged to see this bit of merchandise confirms that design.

GUYS I JUST FOUND LEAKED MERCH OF MODOK IN QUANTUMANIA OMG pic.twitter.com/724Alb840d — Chuck The Conqueror (@ConquerorChuck) September 12, 2022

There were responses as simple as “he looks like a bee”, which, well, isn’t too far off the mark of what MODOK is. He’s essentially a bee-stung man shoved into a very small throne with a laser for a third-eye.

He looks like a giant bee — Brandon (@survivedtherage) September 13, 2022

One account has said the design has ruined the character, before they’ve even seen a hint of footage or a still. That’s the internet, and we love it?

They always ruin M.O.D.O.K 😭 https://t.co/CLUWPeHETI — A microwaved spoon (@EggSandwichCAR) September 13, 2022

Really not feeling this design but maybe it will grow on me but seeing the movie????? https://t.co/tr08UgHZPF — B-Twice85 (@Bluv2k3) September 13, 2022

MODOK getting a drastic redesign after having such a well-known comic look does feel a bit like reinventing the wheel. Marvel has had no issues with realism with costumes for Mysterio, Captain America, and Doctor Strange: so why flinch so heavily with a purposely goofy one?

I’ve seen some leaks with this exact design. Unfortunately this is the #MODOK we are getting in #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania https://t.co/1ZmlGs0BfX — Amun (@AmunKnight) September 13, 2022

MODOK’s debut will come next year, when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in cinemas Feb. 2023 as Marvel’s first big release of the upcoming calendar year.