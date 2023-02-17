Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has barely been out in theaters and people are already turning on it the same way they did Love and Thunder, with some even going so far as to suggest Peyton Reed’s threequel is actually worse than Taika Waititi’s mess of a Thor movie.

In fact, now that Quantumania has failed to garner praise from critics or even some diehard Marvel enthusiasts who’ve already watched it, people are questioning the entire cinematic universe and whether the studio can keep churning them out at this rate. Even Marvel may have subtly attempted to divert attention from this messy launch by promoting The Marvels, or else there’s practically no reason for them to reveal a poster for an upcoming film on the same day Quantumania opened in theaters.

Now, perhaps not so coincidentally, fans are pondering a very important question: Just how long does Marvel plan to keep making these movies? And how long is it going to take people to grow completely weary of the superhero genre?

The honest and depressing answer to that question is Marvel will keep making movies as long as they make money. We can imagine a future where a lot of people won’t go to catch these movies in theaters, but the company will continue this venture just because they see no other way, with every subsequent installment declining in storytelling quality, and perhaps even production value.

Most fans seem to agree that Disney will never let go of this nearly tapped-out goldmine, regardless of the fan reception.

Apparently, Kevin Feige wants the MCU to last 80 years, so some of you might want to jump off the bandwagon while you still retain your fond memories of experiencing the brilliant Infinity Saga.