If you have not seen the recently-released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, you may not realize it connects to a project coming next and one which has come before — namely, Loki season two. While most are fine with the first, the latter has sparked a new chat about a potentially canon-crushing continuity error.

As of this story’s filing, the above post on Reddit has a number of people rushing into its comments to try and weave what may have just been a harmless Easter egg into a connected part of the recent project. For one user, it does not seem to be an official connection and is moreso just another variant of the character in the current multiversal moment who was big instead of small.

As another user pointed out, as all timelines with issues end up in the Void in the first season of Loki, it is impossible to know where this one comes from. What’s more, although this raises many questions about how Yellowjacket was able to jump around in space and time, someone else has pondered that it may just be a variant in a different reality where the character was a bit heroic.

Whatever the case, audiences may find out more as the current saga unfolds and when the second season of the Loki show debuts. There is no official release date at the moment, though sometime in the summer is seen as increasingly likely by various outlets. As well, it is possible more versions of Jonathan Majors’ Kang may be seen, including Baby Kang.