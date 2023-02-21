‘Loki’ season 2 rumor hints at a much bigger villainous presence than expected

Kang The Conqueror will play a far more significant role in Season 2 of Loki than previously thought, it would seem.

Per Cosmic Circus, Kang will supposedly appear in no less than three episodes of the highly anticipated TV series. There is speculation that the narrative will follow up on the Easter egg shown in the end credits of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Fans saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Morbius (Jared Leto) attending a turn-of-the-century presentation by Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), a Kang variant in the process of demonstrating new technology to manipulate time. Timely is a prisoner of the past who uses his powerful precognition skills to engineer the future.

Rumor has it that Kang may show up in the guise of alternate variants throughout the show’s second season, as Loki and Morbius hunt down various iterations of Kang throughout time. However, the time-traveling duo is unlikely to encounter any of Kang’s primary variants in the series. Instead, the show will probably focus on more obscure variants associated with the Kang variant Nathaniel Richards, a robotics expert and CEO of Qeng Enterprises. Richards is a version of Kang from the Earth-6311 timeline, also known as Mister Gryphon.

Richards treks through the ages to conquer different eras. He created the Victor Timely variant by traveling back to 1901 and sealing him behind a time firewall. Season 2 of Loki may feature other variants associated with Richards. Some likely candidates are the Egyptian Pharaoh Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurion, Kid Immortus, Iron Lad, and Baby Kang.

Season 2 of Loki will premiere in the summer of 2023.