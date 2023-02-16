Multiversal MCU theory explains why Loki may be the only one capable of stopping Kang

Poor Scott Lang has no hope of killing Kang single-handed in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first chapter of Phase Five that sets us down the road to The Kang Dynasty/Secret Wars, and it’s fully expected that it’ll take possibly an untold number of heroes from across reality to bring down the temporal tyrant once the Multiverse Saga concludes.

Although, just like Iron Man was ultimately responsible for besting Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, there’s bound to be one hero who destroys Kang by themselves, right? Fans have already had a ton of ideas on who this might be, even pitching a new trinity that could rival Kang like Tony, Captain America, and Thor once did, but this fresh theory is perhaps the most convincing yet. The left-field concept puts it to us that Loki may end up as Kang’s final nemesis.

Redditor u/TheMediocreCritic shared their theory that Tom Hiddlestons’ trickster will form a Council of Lokis — a squad of his multiversal selves — to combat Jonathan Majors’ villain come Secret Wars, take over the TVA, and realize his true “glorious purpose” in the process.

Those in the comments were suitably impressed with the theory, with many reactions being of the “you son of b*tch, I’m in” variety. It certainly would make a lot of sense if the God of Mischief did prove to be Kang’s killer, seeing as it was the season one finale of his own show that introduced the multiversal maniac into the MCU in the first place. Plus, it would be the perfect way to conclude his arc across the franchise, much like Stark’s storyline dovetailed in Endgame.

While Avengers: Secret Wars is a ways off, so we’ll have to just sit on this theory for a bit, at least we’ll be seeing Thor’s brother again very soon as Loki season two will be premiering on Disney Plus this summer.