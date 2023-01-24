All 63 MCU heroes most likely to appear in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Yes, 63.

With the literally endless potential it has as the final chapter in the sprawling, reality-crossing Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars is fully expected to be by far the grandest and most epic of the already rather grand and epic Avengers movies. In order to defeat an entire dynasty of variants of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will likely need to conscript more allies than ever to their cause.

Much of the interest surrounding the cameos that may occur in Secret Wars at this stage concerns the crossovers from other non-MCU projects that might conceivably happen, but honestly the movie is already going to bulging at the seams with just the characters from Earth-616’s universe that it’s going to need to include. With Phases Four through Six lacking a small core team like the Infinity Saga, there are so many heroes primed to appear that there’s almost too many to count.

Almost. As inspired by a comprehensive post from Reddit user from2055 (thank you for using time travel to help out us Marvel theorists, future-dweller), here are all 63 MCU heroes most likely to appear in Secret Wars. These range from long-term franchise stalwarts to Phase Four newbies to incoming Phase Five arrivals to even those that are currently being widely rumored to appear very soon.

Obviously, any shocking developments that occur in 2023’s Marvel Studios projects (such as a surprise death in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) could end up throwing this list out of whack, but as of the time of writing, here is our educated estimate of everyone who will feature in Avengers: Secret Wars.

The OGs

Captain America (Anthony Mackie)

Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

War Machine (Don Cheadle)

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner)

The Maximoffs

Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)

White Vision (Paul Bettany)

Wiccan (TBA, possibly Joe Locke)

Speed (TBA)

Ant-Man clan

Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)

Wasp (Evangeline Lilly)

Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton)

Hulk family

Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)

She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany)

Skarr (Will Deusner)

Team Strange

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)

Wong (Benedict Wong)

Clea (Charlize Theron)

America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez)

The Marvels

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)

Photon (Teyonah Parris)

Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani)

Phase Four/Five newbies

Street-level heroes

Daredevil (Charlie Cox)

Echo (Alaqua Cox)

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld)

Ennead avatars

Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac)

Scarlet Scarab (May Calamawy)

Gods among us

Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)

Hercules (Brett Goldstein)

Supernatural heroes

Blade (Mahershala Ali)

Werewolf by Night (Gael Bernal Garcia)

Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly)

Man-Thing (Carey Jones)

Former Fox characters

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)

Fantastic Four (TBA)

Eternals

Sersi (Gemma Chan)

Phastos (Bryan Tyree Henry)

Druig (Barry Keoghan)

Makkari (Lauren Ridloff)

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani)

Thena (Angelina Jolie)

Eros (Harry Styles)

Thunderbolts

Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh)

Red Guardian (David Harbour)

Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen)

Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko)

U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell)

Hood (Anthony Ramos)

Red Hulk (Harrison Ford)

Unconfirmed arrivals

Wakandan Warriors

Black Panther (Letitia Wright)

Okoye (Danai Gurira)

M’Baku (Winston Duke)

Namor (Tenoch Huerta)

Ironheart (Dominique Thorne)

Avengers: Secret Wars will change the MCU forever once it smashes into theaters on May 1, 2026.