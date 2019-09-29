Quentin Tarantino Wants To Bring Back Khan For His Star Trek Movie

Now that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is out, it’s possible that Quentin Tarantino might soon move on to his much-discussed Star Trek movie. With the original plans for Star Trek 4 having stalled, it looks like the franchise will continue in the unlikely hands of the Pulp Fiction filmmaker. No official plot details have been released as yet, but We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Tom Welling was returning for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and that Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan – what Tarantino may have in mind.

According to what we’ve been told, the director is planning on bringing Khan Noonien Singh back for his film. The iconic villain’s return will be tied into the high-concept – and nostalgic – premise that Tarantino has in store. Apparently, his movie will feature the Enterprise going back in time to relive past events from the series, essentially making it something of a Star Trek‘s greatest hits package.

The director has previously revealed that his movie would follow the Kelvin timeline, though he admitted to being uninterested in continuing the thread of recent films and apparently has been given permission to change what he likes by J.J. Abrams. Travelling back in time to the events of the original TV series would allow Tarantino to tackle classic Trek but still make use of Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, who he’s a fan of.

In fact, in the same interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he made his disdain for the version of Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness plain. “No, Benedict Cumberbatch or whatever his name is is not Khan, alright?” Tarantino said. “Khan is Khan.” So, it makes sense that he would use his film to correct that and revisit the traditional take on the character, as originally played by Ricardo Montalban.

