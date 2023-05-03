Quick work from James Gunn suggests ‘Superman: Legacy’ might not be affected by the writers’ strike

For all the support and solidarity one can and should be showing toward the writers’ strike being organized by the Writers Guild of America, it’s hard to blame anyone for worrying about how the strike might affect their favorite shows, movies, and other content going forward. After all, without writers, the entertainment industry has less than a leg to stand on, and even the likes of cultural megagiants like the Marvel Cinematic Universe aren’t safe from the ramifications.

Knowing this, many a DC Comics fan may have immediately started sweating over the future of Superman: Legacy, James Gunn‘s live-action opener of the new DC Universe reboot due in 2025. But, like the man of steel himself, Gunn and his keyboard managed to save the day in that department for now, having turned in the first draft of the script just days before the writers’ strike occurred, according to an exclusive report from TheWrap.

Of course, that’s not to say that the film is totally out of the woods just yet; given that it’s only the first draft, it may still need more work before it’s ready to be the basis of the DC Universe’s first big feature production; work that Gunn will have to withhold if the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers doesn’t smarten up and end the strike by treating writers and their Minimum Basic Agreement better than they have been these last several weeks.

Nevertheless, Gunn getting that first draft in is a huge safety net for the health of the Superman: Legacy pipeline and the DC Universe as a whole, and whatever hiccups may still be on the horizon in light of this strike, we’re sure everything will all eventually coalesce into a better tomorrow for writers, the entertainment industry, and fans of superhero movies everywhere.

Superman: Legacy is due in theaters on July 11, 2025.