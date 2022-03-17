Rachel McAdams says ‘Doctor Strange 2’ is ‘bold’ and ‘extraordinary’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be “bold” and “extraordinary,” according to one of its many stars. While 2016’s origins movie for the (not-quite) Sorcerer Supreme already dipped into the concept of other dimensions, its incoming sequel will well and truly blow the doors off the Marvel multiverse as Benedict Cumberbatch’s mystic man and his allies travel across different realities. In other words, we should expect the unexpected.

That’s what Rachel McAdams has teased, anyway, while speaking to Empire Magazine as part of the mag’s cover story coverage of Doctor Strange 2. McAdams, who reprises her role as Christine Palmer in the follow-up, promised that Sam Raimi’s MCU debut will go big and bold and offer up some surprising “conclusions” — but what these conclusions might be, she sadly neglected to say.

“There are some very bold ideas, and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters,” McAdams teased. “There are some very unexpected conclusions. It’s fascinating to explore what would happen if there was an alternate reality that you could visit and all the mess that might ensue.”

In the first Doctor Strange, Christine was introduced as Stephen’s ex who he still held a candle for, although they didn’t get back together at the end of the film due to his new responsibilities to the world. It looks like this decision will cause heartbreak for the sorcerer, as the trailers have confirmed that Christine will be walking down the aisle with another — currently unknown — man in the sequel. That’s certainly one of the unexpected developments McAdams is talking about, seeing as Marvel’s What If…? animated series painted Christine as Stephen’s One True Love (even if comic book fans know that’s Clea).

But, given all the twists and turns to come, who knows what’s ultimately going to happen with Strange’s love life. Given the multiverse, there might be plenty more Christines in the sea for him to get together with. We’ll find out when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which also features the likes of Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, arrives in theaters May 6.