Rachel Zegler reveals she improvised her fan-baiting ‘Hunger Games’ callback

Rachel Zegler sure knows how to capture fans’ hearts with one simple bow. In the first trailer for The Hunter Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, fans were immediately starstruck by the most impressive nod to the original installments.

The first glimpse into the highly anticipated backstory of the ruthless Coriolanuswe Snow was released only a few hours ago, and fans are already pointing out the obvious callback to the 75th edition of the Hunger Games. Much to everyone’s delight, Zegler, who plays Lucy Gray Baird in the upcoming film, is already in on the fun, confirming that her bow is reminiscent of Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) own iconic nonconforming obeisance in Catching Fire.

this was an ad-lib :’) https://t.co/GWLYVFacwc — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) April 27, 2023

The almost three-minute trailer shows Tom Blyth as a young President Coriolanus, and Zegler as the tribute under his mentee for the very first edition of the deadly battlefield. Moreover, familiar faces are also seen among this star-studded cast amidst the rumble occurring in this very first edition of the games, including Viola Davis and Dr. Volumnia Gaul, Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom and Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, written by Suzanne Collins, is the prequel to the story known by the public since 2008. Showing for the very first time the entire story behind the first edition of the Hunger Games, the book — and now movie adaptation — indulges fans in all the intricacies that led to the creation of the bloody battlefield that forces tributes from all Panem to engulf in a deadly adventure.

Zegler’s ode to the rebellious Katniss will finally hit the big screen on November 26, 2023.