Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Tom Blyth will join Rachel Zegler in the upcoming Hunger Games movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The actor got his start in acting in 2010 in the film Robin Hood and had a lead role in the TV series Billy The Kid. It was also reported that Blyth will have a lead role in the franchise, and his character is said to be Zegler’s love interest.

The Hunger Games franchise has introduced plenty of memorable characters, and the upcoming prequel is no different. The film will take place during the 10th Hunger Games, filled with new faces and ancestors from characters in the main trilogy. So who does Blyth play in The Hunger Games franchise, and what is that character’s role in the overall story?

Who does Tom Blyth play in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

It was confirmed that Blyth will be playing a younger version of Coriolanus Snow. In the prequel story, he was the mentor for Zegler’s character, Lucy Gray Baird, but later becomes the president of Panem and the antagonist in the main Hunger Games trilogy.

While Coriolanus Snow may be a cunning president in the main story, the trailer suggests a different type of character. He was trying to maintain and preserve the reputation of the Snow family name due to the collapse of District 13 after the first rebellion, and his family fortunes washed away because of it. At the same time, he has to deal with Casca Highbottom, the Dean of Snow’s academy, who has a vendetta against Coriolanus’ father.

Alongside his struggles in the Capitol, he fell in love with his tribute, Lucy, and chose to be deployed in District 12 as a Peacekeeper after the 10th Hunger Games just so he could be closer to her. The events of this prequel story form the very foundations that made President Snow the way he is in the main Hunger Games trilogy.

If you want to see a young soon-to-be president rising through the ranks of Panem, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released on Nov. 17, 2023.