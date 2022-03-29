Nobody expected Zack Snyder to walk away with two Oscars at the 94th Academy Awards, but it happened. Though he wasn’t nominated in the traditional categories Army of the Dead triumphed in the inaugural “Fan Favorite” category and Zack Snyder’s Justice League picked up the “Oscars Cheer” award for the Flash entering the Speed Force.

This raised some eyebrows as the two awards were widely considered a sop to those still upset that Spider-Man: No Way Home didn’t pick up a Best Picture nomination, though it seems the MCU fanbase simply didn’t turn up to vote and the Snyder fans did.

Justice League star Ray Fisher has celebrated the “historic recognition” of Snyder’s movie. He once again called for Warner Bros executive Walter Hamada to apologize for his behavior during the investigation into what went wrong on set and called for “A>E” – accountability over entertainment:

In honor of the historic recognition of Zack Snyder’s Justice League—allow me to say, from the bottom of my heart…that Walter Hamada owes an apology to the participants of the Justice League investigation.



A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 28, 2022

It’s safe to say higher-ups at Warner Bros would like Justice League to go away by now. It was their poor decision-making that led to the disappointing Joss Whedon theatrical cut while the continual pressure from fans that resulted in the vastly improved Zack Snyder’s Justice League that premiered on HBO Max last year.

In February, Fisher claimed that Hamada “attempted” to interfere in the Justice League investigation, though he prevented him from doing so. He also alleges that he was due to appear in the upcoming The Flash, saying Warner Bros executives stepped in to remove Fisher from the movie due to the ongoing Justice League controversy.

Whatever happens in the future, at least the gargantuan Snyder Cut is now available for all to see, proving that his fans were right all along in their campaign to get it released.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available to stream on HBO Max.