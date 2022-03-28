Having conquered the Oscars, Zack Snyder fans demand the SnyderVerse is restored

Barely a day goes by without Zack Snyder’s supporters turning the filmmaker into one of Twitter’s hottest trending topics, and there’s a distinct possibility that the calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse would be the single top discussion thread on Twitter this morning, were it not for Will Smith slapping the taste out of Chris Rock’s mouth.

Snyder’s filmography has hardly endeared him as a critical darling over the last two decades, but the man has a massive and incredibly vocal fanbase, who powered him to victory in a pair of the most contentious categories in Academy Awards history.

The Oscars Fan Favorite has been a source of scorn and derision ever since it was first announced, but Army of the Dead managed to overcome the unlikely threats of Amazon’s Cinderella and Johnny Depp’s Minamata to emerge victorious.

On top of that, Justice League came out on top in the Oscars Cheer category, making Snyder two-for-two. As you can see from the reactions below, SnyderVerse enthusiasts are using these victories as the springboard to renewed and even louder calls to demand their campaigns are finally answered.

Zack Snyder's Justice League wins the Oscar Cheer Moment for the Flash speed force scene. #OscarsCheerMoment #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/yPDiUWm07N — DCFilmsUnited (@DCFUnited) March 28, 2022

Zack Snyder winning not just one but 2 Oscar awards in one night has to be one of the craziest shit.



Y’all hate the man but can’t silence that man.



Just a matter of few years before Zack Snyder is on the stage receiving his Oscar.#Oscars #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Zack Snyder’s Power (ZSP) (@ZackSnyders_JL) March 28, 2022

I wish someone got Toby Emmerich's face on camera when Zack Snyder's Justice League & Army of the Dead won #OscarsCheerMoment & #OscarsFanFavorite . It would be priceless. #Oscars#RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Jayadeep Joshy (@JoshyJayadeep) March 28, 2022

What a great way to wake up! Congratulations Zack Snyder for the #Oscars #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/vb5gYKl3Mb — Brightest Day 🃏🏳️‍🌈(Leto joker is best joker) (@TimophyDrake) March 28, 2022

Zack Snyder's Justice League wins the Oscar Cheer Moment for the Flash speed force scene🔥⚡️#OscarsCheerMoment #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/YdBevO3m3S — Diana⚡️ (@DianaMK2005) March 28, 2022

The GREATEST moment(s) of the night don't belong to #WillSmith



It belongs to Zack Edward Snyder #ZackSnyder won TWO OSCARS



It doesn't matter how/why he got them



The point is HE GOT THEM #RestoreTheSnyderverse



He DESERVES IT @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/6DSC9xPxY6 — LYGHT (@LYGHTOFFICIAL) March 28, 2022

SnyderVerse fans even stumped up the cash to fly a plane over the ceremony trailing a banner urging Discovery to give them what they want whenever the corporate merger is finalized, and even though it’s arguably a technicality more than anything else, “two-time Oscar winner Zack Snyder” is something social media users are going to have to get used to seeing on their timelines for the foreseeable future.