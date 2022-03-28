‘Army of the Dead’ wins the battle for the first Oscars Fan Favorite Award

Movie lovers were intrigued when the Oscars announced the Fan Favorite Award ahead of this year’s ceremony, bringing the power to choose a winner at the most prestigious awards shows to the hands of fans for the very first time.

Of course, when the Academy explained the rules, Twitter was abuzz with votes and hashtags relating to fan-favorite movies in an attempt to garner enough votes for one to become an Oscar winner this year, but the prize ultimately went to the incredibly adventurous and exciting Army of the Dead from director Zack Snyder. The Netflix film is exciting, memorable, and as hilarious as it is brutal. For all of its glory, it was also an emotional ride.

Introducing #OscarsFanFavorite and #OscarsCheerMoment!



How To Vote:

• Tweet your favorite film of 2021 with #OscarsFanFavorite

• Tweet the movie scene that made you cheer the loudest (ANY movie/year) with #OscarsCheerMoment

• OR vote on https://t.co/dadD2i7Cy0 pic.twitter.com/HJclTiYGni — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 17, 2022

Cinderella, Minimata, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Tick, Tick…Boom! rounded out the top five in that order.

Fans of Army of the Dead were as ruthless as the undead in their attempt to ensure their favorite film took home the award, and they were successful.