DC finally beats out MCU in questionable Oscars fan poll
The 94th Oscars has, for whatever reason, seen the introduction of a fan-voted ‘Most Cheer-Worthy Movie Moments’ poll and, for whatever reason, a random moment from Zack Snyder’s Justice League took out the top spot.
Compiled by encouraging fans to use a hashtag on Twitter, the top five saw some — some — of cinema’s most memorable scenes celebrated, from Neo’s back-bend in The Matrix to the union of three Spider-Men in No Way Home.
But, despite all that, it was *ahem* ‘The Flash Enters Speed Force’ from Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut, released last year.
This scene doesn’t come to mind? Not to worry — seems like those on Twitter earnestly remembers it either.
However, some argued the moment is one of cinema’s greatest peaks, tweets that are definitely meant to be taken as gospel, comparing it to the likes of Citizen Kane, The Godfather, and more.
Additionally, people are now inserting The Flash entering speed force into some historic moments and images, kicking off with one of the most infamous moments in Oscars history.
All jokes aside, Snyder seemed happy with the honor, taking to social media to document the announcement, simply writing “Awesome.”
Interestingly, Zack Snyder fans have continued to rally behind the director in the long-awaited Fan Favorite poll, where Twitter users voted for their most-loved film of 2021. Remarkably, Snyder’s Army of the Dead took out the top spot, beating out the expected winner Spider-Man: No Way Home.