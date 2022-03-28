DC finally beats out MCU in questionable Oscars fan poll

The 94th Oscars has, for whatever reason, seen the introduction of a fan-voted ‘Most Cheer-Worthy Movie Moments’ poll and, for whatever reason, a random moment from Zack Snyder’s Justice League took out the top spot.

Compiled by encouraging fans to use a hashtag on Twitter, the top five saw some — some — of cinema’s most memorable scenes celebrated, from Neo’s back-bend in The Matrix to the union of three Spider-Men in No Way Home.

But, despite all that, it was *ahem* ‘The Flash Enters Speed Force’ from Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut, released last year.

This scene doesn’t come to mind? Not to worry — seems like those on Twitter earnestly remembers it either.

don’t nobody give af about flash entering no damn speed force lmao — larissa (@rissnokiss) March 28, 2022

“Flash enters the speed force” pic.twitter.com/PfRynu77nb — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) March 28, 2022

rita moreno when she seen flash enter the speed force #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OWmF8KR3kO — christian girl autumn (@audumbmelody) March 28, 2022

However, some argued the moment is one of cinema’s greatest peaks, tweets that are definitely meant to be taken as gospel, comparing it to the likes of Citizen Kane, The Godfather, and more.

Where were you when the Flash entered the speed force — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 28, 2022

I always stand up and cheer when The Flash enters The Speed Force. It is my number one standing up and cheering moment. Thank you for representing people like me, The Oscars. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 28, 2022

Rosebud.



I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.



The Flash enters the Speed Force. — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) March 28, 2022

Additionally, people are now inserting The Flash entering speed force into some historic moments and images, kicking off with one of the most infamous moments in Oscars history.

it says here “the flash enters the speed force" pic.twitter.com/W8MXFPJSz0 — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) March 28, 2022

sir flash has entered the speed force pic.twitter.com/M4kDtr9cyM — in the pocket of Big Tenant (@AllezLesBoulez) March 28, 2022

Jason Derulo enters the speed force pic.twitter.com/c8FqjnVbO5 — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) March 28, 2022

All jokes aside, Snyder seemed happy with the honor, taking to social media to document the announcement, simply writing “Awesome.”

Zack Snyder has shared his reaction to 'The Flash Enters the Speed Force' winning #OscarsCheerMoment! pic.twitter.com/agljWXm7Fl — RTSnyderCut – Watching #Morbius For Leto! (@RTSnyderCut) March 28, 2022

Interestingly, Zack Snyder fans have continued to rally behind the director in the long-awaited Fan Favorite poll, where Twitter users voted for their most-loved film of 2021. Remarkably, Snyder’s Army of the Dead took out the top spot, beating out the expected winner Spider-Man: No Way Home.