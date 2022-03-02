Razzie trailblazer Bruce Willis’ latest dud hunkers down on streaming

Under most circumstances, having an award named in your honor would be deemed as an impressive accolade that’s been earned after a long and distinguished career, but the opposite is true of Bruce Willis’ landmark accomplishment at the Razzie Awards.

Held the day before the Oscars, the ceremony celebrating the worst that cinema has to offer has mocked the Die Hard legend’s decision to star in as many terrible VOD action thrillers as humanly possible by creating the Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie category, and there are eight contenders to choose from.

American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death, Survive the Game, and Fortress are all battling it out for the unwanted distinction of being named as Willis’ weakest effort of last year, and the latter may have a slight edge after finding an audience on streaming.

'Fortress' movie poster starring Bruce Willis 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

As per FlixPatrol, Fortress has been steadily rising up the iTunes most-watched list this week, with viewers intrigued by seeing what happens when a former CIA agent gets a visit from his estranged son, who in turn is followed by a band of enemies that force them to seek refuge in an armored bunker.

Based on the 20% Rotten Tomatoes score, folks didn’t particularly enjoy what they found, but there’s always going to be another Willis vehicle lurking right around the corner.