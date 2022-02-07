Bruce Willis gets his very own category at the Razzie Awards

The slow and painful descent of Bruce Willis has seen the Die Hard star go from being one of the most popular and highest-paid stars in the industry to a jobbing actor happy to sign on for as many VOD genre films that come his way, as long as there’s a paycheck involved.

Based on the levels of effort and enthusiasm he puts into said performances, it’s evident that he doesn’t care in the slightest that the summit of the Hollywood A-list has become a mere speck in the distance, and he’s now set to do battle with himself in the midst of awards season.

Poster: Bruce Willis takes on outlaws in 'American Siege' 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

The nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards have been revealed, and one of the most notable categories is Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie”. As you may have guessed, the brand new bespoke prize features all eight of the 66 year-old’s most recent efforts pitted against each other in an effort to determine which one can be deemed bottom of an already terrible pile.

American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death, and Survive the Game are the nominees, so it’s going to be a hard-fought race to name a victor (or most likely loser, in this case) when the Razzies roll around on March 26.