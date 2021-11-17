Read Gina Carano’s touching tribute to Heath Freeman

Heath Freeman, an actor known for roles on NCIS and Bones, has passed away at the age of 41. He was well-liked by fans and co-stars alike, and tributes have been pouring in from all over.

One of those tributes comes from Gina Carano, former star of The Mandalorian. Carano worked with Freeman on the upcoming Western Terror on the Prairie.

“I was just giving you a big wrap party hug a week ago,” Carano said in a touching Instagram post.

According to actress Shanna Moakler, the actor died in his sleep. His manager shared the news in a somber statement yesterday.

“We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts,” Joe S. Montifiore said. “His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.”

Carano was famously fired from The Mandalorian after she compared being persecuted for her political views to being a Jewish person under the Nazi regime. She has since held fast to her stance regardless of how it has hindered her acting career.

Terror on the Prairie is the story of a pioneer family in the old west that must fight a gang of outlaws. The film is being funded by the conservative news organization the Daily Wire. Producer Dallas Sonnier said that the company was eschewing traditional Hollywood norms and making the movie on “our terms.”

“With the precariousness of the current Hollywood landscape and the remarkable overreach by its ruling class, we made the tough, but prudent choice to ride further out into the wild west to make movies on our own terms. The Daily Wire has given Gina and our team all the support any producers could ask for. Now, we must go make them proud by producing something that is truly great.”

The cause of Freeman’s death has not yet been shared.