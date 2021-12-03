‘Red Notice’ barely beats ‘Bruised’ to top Netflix weekly most-watched list

Given that the globetrotting heist caper became the most-watched original move in Netflix history after less than three weeks, as well as the first to ever rack up a cumulative total of 300 million hours streamed, Red Notice is estimated to have reached roughly 150 million subscribers since premiering.

That’s a huge percentage of the 210 million or so subscribers that pay their monthly fee to the platform, so you’d have thought everyone would have seen it by now. As it turns out, that isn’t quite the case after Netflix revealed its latest weekly Top 10 rankings, with Red Notice spending a third week at the summit.

It’s tighter at the top than you may have thought, with Red Notice‘s 50.6 million hours not all that far in front of the 47.7 million racked up by Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised, although there’s a huge gulf between the MMA drama and A Boy Called Christmas in third, after the latter was streamed for 26.8 million hours.

That means there’s every chance we could be seeing a new winner this time next week, with the escapades of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot finally starting to taper off in terms of cold, hard data, which was bound to happen eventually when you consider how many folks have checked out Red Notice at least once.