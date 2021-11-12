Red Notice Director Says Hulk Vs. Wolverine Is His Dream Project

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor mill, few names have cropped up as often as Wolverine and the Hulk both together and apart, which is strange when you consider their respective statuses.

Bruce Banner’s big green alter ego is regularly rumored for a solo movie, even though Marvel Studios still can’t legally make one without Universal’s involvement, while Hugh Jackman continues to find himself touted for cameos in everything from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Deadpool 3, never mind the chatter that a rebooted Logan is one of the MCU’s top priorities.

On top of that, Hulk vs. Wolverine is a hypothetical project that’s often been a favorite topic of conversation among the rumor mill. Should it ever end up happening, a director has already put themselves forward, after Red Notice‘s Rawson Marshall Thurber revealed to The Playlist that it would be his dream project.

“I would love to take a crack at Hulk Vs. Wolverine. I especially love Lindelof’s run with Ultimate Wolverine vs. Hulk. Yeah, so there’s something really exciting about that pairing. Of course, everyone knows that Wolverine was introduced in Hulk, they’re inextricably linked – they’re the immovable object and the unstoppable force. And I think that’s sort of a delicious pairing – Yin and Yang. And of course, Logan and Banner, they’re sort of cursed with functional immortality and they handle it in very different ways. And I think that would be really, really interesting to dig into.”

World War Hulk Fan Poster Imagines Mark Ruffalo's Solo MCU Debut 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s a high probability we’ll be hearing some unfounded scuttlebutt in the near future claiming Thurber is in talks for Hulk vs. Wolverine, such is the way these things work, but there’d be an awful lot of contractual red tape to wade through before the tantalizing prospect of the superpowered smackdown could be considered a reality.