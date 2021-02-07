Wolverine Vs. Hulk Movie Reportedly Still In Development

The ‘versus’ movie is always difficult to pull off, especially when the two names on opposite sides of the title are marquee characters in their own right. The balance has to be struck between fan service and telling a good story, while the creative team inevitably tries their hardest to avoid making one look noticeably weaker than the other, so as not to do any significant damage to either figure’s reputation in the eyes of the audience.

Godzilla vs. Kong is next out of the gate to deliver an epic showdown between two legendary beings with awe-inspiring power, following in the footsteps of Batman v Superman, Alien vs. Predator, Freddy vs. Jason, and high concept animated favorite Monsters vs. Aliens, not to mention the city-levelling destruction and explosive pyrotechnics of Kramer vs. Kramer.

For a while now, we’ve been hearing murmurs that a Wolverine vs. Hulk crossover was potentially in the works at Marvel Studios, and tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that the project is still said to be in active development, with the additional reveal that William Hurt’s Thaddeus Ross has reportedly been thrown into the mix to get a little angry himself as comic book alter ego Red Hulk.

Of course, there are a whole lot of variables to consider before the hypothetical face off could even be considered a realistic proposition, the most obvious of which is the status of Wolverine himself. Hugh Jackman will inevitably always be linked to the MCU no matter how many times he says he’s done, and with Logan’s involvement still very much up in the air, not to mention Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner appearing to take a backseat throughout Phase Four looking at the announced lineup, we could be a long way away yet from seeing Wolverine vs. Hulk happen in live-action.