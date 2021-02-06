Wolverine Rumored To Fight Red Hulk In Wolverine Vs. Hulk Movie

When Disney first acquired Fox and dumped the X-Men into Kevin Feige’s lap, few could have predicted that Evan Peters’ Quicksilver would be the first member of the mutant team to make their official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, but WandaVision has already carved out a niche for delivering the unexpected over the last five weeks.

The gates of the multiverse have now swung wide open, and it’s surely only a matter of time before more and more of the former Fox characters begin to seep into the biggest franchise on the planet. The talk surrounding Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine has significantly quietened down recently, but you can guarantee that Marvel have big plans for Logan whenever he eventually shows up, no matter who ends up playing the role.

Tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that not only is Wolverine vs. Hulk still very much on the table, but Red Hulk could be thrown into the mix for good measure. According to Sutton, superhero aquad Alpha Flight will stumble upon the two title heroes in the Canadian wilderness on a retrieval mission, before the gamma-irradiated version of Thaddeus Ross arrives on the scene looking to settle a very old score with Bruce Banner.

Even by the standards of the comic book genre, this sounds wild if true. As bizarrely fascinating as the idea of 70 year-old Academy Award and Tony winner William Hurt strapping himself into the motion capture leotard and going wild sounds on paper, there’s a lot of moving pieces required and narrative ground needing covered in order to make this work, the most obvious being the mutton-chopped mutant himself, if Wolverine vs. Hulk is indeed the long game for both fan favorites.