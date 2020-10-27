Hulk Will Reportedly Appear In Future Wolverine Movies

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Wolverine and the Hulk will always be inextricably linked after the former made his debut in a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk. Over the last five decades, the mutton-chopped mutant and the giant green rage monster have had some epic battles across various splash pages and crossover events, while they’ve also even been allies from time to time.

Folks would love to watch the duo go head to head on the big screen to see who would come out on top in what would genuinely be one of the single biggest slices of fan service imaginable, but so far, the fates have conspired against it. After all, Wolverine was the property of Fox until recently, and the role is currently vacant after Hugh Jackman bowed out in spectacularly graceful fashion in Logan.

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner hasn’t even been considered for a solo movie, and there are signs that his time as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be drawing to a close with She-Hulk incoming and the vast majority of Phase One Avengers being slowly replaced. However, tipster Mikey Sutton now claims that the two comic book titans might clash whenever the MCU’s rebooted Wolvie makes his debut. “Avengers such as the Hulk and new teams like Alpha Flight are planned to guest in the Wolverine franchise,” he writes.

A Hulk vs. Wolverine movie has been rumored in the past, of course, but it’s still far from being confirmed. That being said, if Marvel Studios do end up throwing all of their eggs into the Wolverine basket and positioning their new take on the character as one of the franchise’s marquee names, then pitting him against one of his oldest adversaries in live-action for the first time is guaranteed to generate massive buzz among fans all over the world.