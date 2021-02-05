The Internet’s Freaking Out Over [SPOILERS] Cameo In WandaVision

WandaVision may have started slowly, but the last two episodes have seriously kicked things up a notch. This week’s outing, titled “On a Very Special Episode,” saw Wanda and Vision’s children age from babies to ten-years-old in a matter of minutes, making Vision realize something is wrong with his perfect sitcom life. It all came to a head when Wanda walked out of Westview to directly threaten S.W.O.R.D., followed shortly by the two characters facing off against one another as Vision demanded to know what had happened to him.

All that would have made for quite an episode, but a bombshell appearance in the final moments is definitely going to overshadow everything. We’ve known for a while that Quicksilver would appear on the show and given that this is the MCU, it seemed logical that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would reprise his role from Avengers: Age of Ultron. That didn’t happen, though. Instead, the Quicksilver that arrived in WandaVision was Evan Peters from Fox’s X-Men movies.

That *thunk* you’re hearing is the sound of jaws dropping around the world as this is the first time that the two universes have officially crossed over. And predictably, social media has gone bananas.

idk tf is goin on but i wanna see wandavision for quicksilver and quicksilver only — shay (@tophinee) February 5, 2021

#WandaVision SPOILERS . . someone its xmen

knocks quicksilver

the door pic.twitter.com/Pgas49eJjr — Ral ceo of bucky ⎊ STREAM TFATWS IN 42 DAYS (@snowpointexe) February 5, 2021

Can we all agree that WandaVision just gets better and better with every episode? — Cybotico (@cybotico) February 5, 2021

#wandavision #wandavison new episode 5 spoilers

,

,

,

,

, MY JAW DROPPED WHEN I SAW EVANS PETERS PIETRO/

QUICKSILVER

😱😱😱😱😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oc0zXHAflW — Anthony S (@StraderZane) February 5, 2021

but why are we having FOX’s Quicksilver? … though he is way funnier than marvel’s. Are we gonna have Magnet crossing some of these episodes?? Oww🥺, that would be a sick family reunion lol, … Is magneto gonna show up as a father, or he gon’ still be a deadbeat 😩😭😭 — 𝖊 𝖜 𝖊 𝖗 𝖙 𝖔 𝖓 (@ecmartsy) February 5, 2021

#WandaVision ep 5 spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

someone knocks ITS X-MEN

on the door QUICKSILVER pic.twitter.com/baAlQMCLto — susana (@susanaaaam) February 5, 2021

❗️Wandavision Spoiler Episode 5❗️

YOOO I SCREAMED WHEN I SAW EVAN PETERS QUICKSILVER OMG AHHHH. EVAN PETERS IS INVTHE SHOW NOW OMGGG. THEY BROUGHT BACK QUICKSILVER 😭 — Isidro ( ・_・)ノ (@Isidropulido88) February 5, 2021

Me after the wandavision episode pic.twitter.com/7huB2ic9Tb — Lorna Dane (@Metal_Is_Green) February 5, 2021

So, what does this mean for the MCU? Well, my working theory is that rather than Wanda outright creating Pietro and her children, she’s pulling them in from alternative worlds. She’s a key character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and possibly also in Spider-Man 3, so Evan Peters showing up here might be the beginning of the process that drives the plot of those two movies.

It’d also mean that this Quicksilver is literally the same character as the one in Fox’s films. And if that’s true, then nothing is off the cards. Could we see Michael Fassbender as Magneto? Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier? Heck, at this point, there’s no reason why Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine couldn’t stroll through the Maximoff front door. Only one thing’s for sure – next Friday’s WandaVision feels a long way away.