The Internet’s Freaking Out Over [SPOILERS] Cameo In WandaVision

WandaVision may have started slowly, but the last two episodes have seriously kicked things up a notch. This week’s outing, titled “On a Very Special Episode,” saw Wanda and Vision’s children age from babies to ten-years-old in a matter of minutes, making Vision realize something is wrong with his perfect sitcom life. It all came to a head when Wanda walked out of Westview to directly threaten S.W.O.R.D., followed shortly by the two characters facing off against one another as Vision demanded to know what had happened to him.

All that would have made for quite an episode, but a bombshell appearance in the final moments is definitely going to overshadow everything. We’ve known for a while that Quicksilver would appear on the show and given that this is the MCU, it seemed logical that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would reprise his role from Avengers: Age of Ultron. That didn’t happen, though. Instead, the Quicksilver that arrived in WandaVision was Evan Peters from Fox’s X-Men movies.

That *thunk* you’re hearing is the sound of jaws dropping around the world as this is the first time that the two universes have officially crossed over. And predictably, social media has gone bananas.

So, what does this mean for the MCU? Well, my working theory is that rather than Wanda outright creating Pietro and her children, she’s pulling them in from alternative worlds. She’s a key character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and possibly also in Spider-Man 3, so Evan Peters showing up here might be the beginning of the process that drives the plot of those two movies.

It’d also mean that this Quicksilver is literally the same character as the one in Fox’s films. And if that’s true, then nothing is off the cards. Could we see Michael Fassbender as Magneto? Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier? Heck, at this point, there’s no reason why Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine couldn’t stroll through the Maximoff front door. Only one thing’s for sure – next Friday’s WandaVision feels a long way away.

