Watch: WandaVision Audition Video May Tease Quicksilver’s Return

Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver had a short and unmemorable stint in the MCU. Introduced and killed in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Quicksilver has largely been forgotten as his sister Wanda has risen to prominence. But now it seems that he may finally return in upcoming Disney Plus show WandaVision.

The story comes via scoopster Daniel RPK, who uncovered an audition video showing child actor Nick Fisher auditioning for the role of a twin named “Tim.” We’ve known for a while that Wanda may have children in the series, with an early casting breakdown revealing that the show was looking for actors to play twin boys “Timmy” and “Adam.” These two will most likely be Wanda and Vision’s children, who end up being Wiccan and Speed. But what’s really interesting is the mention of his uncle sleeping on the couch.

Of course, his uncle would be Quicksilver, and this may be a confirmation that the character’s returning for the show. It’s plausible, too, given that the thrust of the series is about Wanda using her reality-bending powers to construct an idyllic imaginary life. And if she can bring Vision back to life through the use of her powers, why not her long lost brother?

Admittedly, we haven’t heard anything about Aaron Taylor-Johnson appearing on set, but the actor did sign a multi-picture deal when he joined Age of Ultron, so it’s entirely possible. In addition, the original use of Quicksilver (who is a mutant in the Marvel Universe) came as part of a negotiation with Fox, resulting in two versions of the character existing alongside one another in the X-Universe and the MCU.

Now that Disney owns the X-Men property, they obviously don’t have to worry about this copyright situation, so that may allow them to bring him back. Either way, we should find out sooner rather than later, as Marvel Studios recently announced that they’re moving the series forward for a 2020 premiere.

Of course, we still don’t know a whole lot about what to expect in WandaVision, but it’s already been confirmed that S.W.O.R.D. will be making its debut, we’ll see Wanda finally adopting the Scarlet Witch name and may get a possible appearance from Doctor Strange. Sounds like a pretty promising TV show to me.