Doctor Strange Will Reportedly Appear In WandaVision

We’ve known for a few months now that Marvel’s WandaVision will somehow tie into the events of Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but if one recent report has it right, then the upcoming Disney Plus series might even feature an appearance from the Sorcerer Supreme himself.

According to scoopster Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse, Benedict Cumberbatch may reprise his role for one of the final episodes of WandaVision. And while Murphy urges us to take this report with a grain of salt, it would certainly be very on-brand for Marvel to tease their next release like this, especially given the show’s confirmed connection to Strange’s second solo movie.

While Marvel Television’s output largely operated independently from the MCU movies, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has repeatedly made it clear that their upcoming shows will tie in heavily with the films. For another example, the Loki series is also expected to connect to the next Doctor Strange movie and may even lead into the events of Thor: Love and Thunder.

According to a THR report published earlier this year, each show could end up costing as much as $25 million per episode, suggesting that Marvel is really banking on their fans making the transition to Disney Plus. Appearances from the likes of Doctor Strange would certainly add to the “must-see” factor of these shows, while in turn boosting the hype for their next big screen outings.

We’ll find out if the approach pays off when WandaVision and Loki premiere in the spring of 2021, before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 7th of the same year. In the meantime, Marvel’s Phase 4 kicks off with the release of Black Widow on May 1st, 2020.