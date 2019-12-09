Kevin Feige Says WandaVision Will See Wanda Become The Scarlet Witch

As the single biggest franchise in history, as well as the studio behind the highest-grossing movie ever made, there’s no denying that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has well and truly conquered the multiplex. However, it seems that that isn’t enough for Kevin Feige, with the brains behind the entire operation now intent on making some serious inroads on the small screen thanks to Disney Plus.

While this allows Marvel the chance to introduce new characters into their shared mythology, it also gives them the opportunity to delve deeper into the minds of the heroes that battled for screen-time in the movies. WandaVision is one such show, with the mend-bending limited series set to follow the two title characters, who arguably haven’t been given the most compelling narratives during their time in the MCU so far.

Wanda is said to be one of the most powerful Avengers, although we haven’t seen much evidence based on her status as a supporting player in the franchise to date. In fact, she’s never even been referred to as her comic book alter-ego Scarlet Witch, despite the vast majority of the MCU’s characters going by their well-known aliases.

In a recent interview at CCXP to promote WandaVision, though, Kevin Feige went into more detail about the show, and how it will mark a big turning point for Wanda’s importance within the MCU.

“We have the opportunity to tell their story, and show more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision, Vision, and most importantly, reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we make a big deal of in the show, is the fact that Wanda is the Scarlet Witch. And what does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? That’s what we play into with this show in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future of Phase 4 of the MCU.”

Given that Wanda is set to play a major role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it seemed obvious that WandaVision would heavily feature alternate realities and tie directly into the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel, but now Feige has hinted that the show will influence the entirety of Phase 4 as well. With multiverses set to feature prominently in the MCU’s future, WandaVision could ultimately end up being one of the studio’s defining projects when all is said and done.