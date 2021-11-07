Red Notice Set To Earn Less Than $1 Million At The Box Office

Netflix has experimented with giving its original movies a theatrical rollout in the past, which originated from the rules stating no feature could be taken into awards season consideration if it hadn’t at least gotten a limited release on the big screen.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead was given the streamer’s widest cinema release ever back in May, while Adam McKay’s star-studded disaster comedy Don’t Look Up can be found at the multiplex two weeks before it comes to the platform on December 24.

The recurring theme is that they always tend to play on less than 1000 screens, and they don’t make a great deal of money. That’s been proven true yet again by Red Notice, despite the $200 million action blockbuster boasting Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the lead roles.

Netflix Reveals 4 New Posters For Star-Studded Actioner Red Notice 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As per Deadline, Rawson Marshall Thurber’s globetrotting heist flick is playing on roughly 700 screens across the country, but Netflix refusing to reveal any numbers means that it’s almost guaranteed to fall outside of the Top 10, meaning a three-day haul of under a million dollars.

Not that we were expecting big things from Red Notice, though, especially when you can bet your house on it spending a great deal of time at the top of the most-watched list when subscribers can finally lay eyes on it this coming Friday.