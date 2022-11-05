‘Red One’ set photos showcase festive leather-clad duo Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans

Nobody in Hollywood loves a big budget, effects-heavy blockbuster more than Dwayne Johnson, with the actor and producer already hard at work on Prime Video’s festive action comedy Red One, which fits comfortably within his wheelhouse as an all-ages adventure stuffed to the gills with top talent, high concepts, and buckets of CGI.

Immediately after finishing up the press tour for the DCU’s Black Adam, the self-proclaimed “hardest worker in the room” kicked off production on what’s being touted as the launchpad for a massive holiday-themed franchise that’s already been described as Miracle on 34th Street meets Hobbs & Shaw, which sounds so insane that we kind of want to see it.

Not only that, but Johnson is expected to begin filming back-to-back Red Notice sequels for Netflix alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in January, so he’s clearly got no intentions of slowing down. As shooting continues, set photos from Red One have gradually been seeping online, with the latest batch revealing The Rock and Chris Evans sporting their finest leathers, as you can see below.

📸 NEW PHOTOS: Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson on the set of ‘Red One’ in Atlanta, Georgia ✨ pic.twitter.com/avESlIRXWG — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) November 5, 2022

Alongside the A-list central pairing, Red One additionally features Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, J.K. Simmons, Kristofer Hivju, and Nick Kroll, which is an eclectic bunch to pitch up in a Christmastime action epic. The end product will premiere towards the end of next year on Prime Video, where it’s poised to add yet another notch to Johnson’s franchise belt, one that’s quickly beginning to run out of room given the stacked slate of IPs that fall under his purview.