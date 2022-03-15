Redbox Entertainment picks up North American rights to Megan Fox action-crime flick ‘Johnny & Clyde’

The infamous true-crime story of Bonnie and Clyde is getting an update with an upcoming film by Verdi Productions titled Johnny & Clyde.

Deadline announced today that Redbox Entertainment nabbed the North American rights for distribution, and the film is set to premiere in theaters the same day it’ll go live via Redbox — both on demand and in kiosks. The synopsis for the updated Bonnie and Clyde film is as follows, reported by IMDb.

“Johnny and Clyde are two serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino – owned by crime boss Alana and guarded by a demonic slayer that she commands.“

Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox, says viewers will love Johnny & Clyde.

“Fans of dark, gritty action movies are going to love Johnny & Clyde. Tom has created a film that will have fans on the edge of their seats. We’re looking forward to releasing the film later this year.”

Johnny & Clyde, billed as an action-crime movie, stars Megan Fox, Tyson Ritter, Avan Jogia, and Ajani Russell. Fox brings the heat as a crime boss, while Ritter plays her head of security. Of course, Jogia and Russell will be the love-struck, if hardened, criminals.

While following the crime and thriller aspects, there will also be an added element of humor to the storyline, and it’s sure to wow audiences, as Smith shares. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes out.