Regé-Jean Page Beats Tom Hardy As Odds-On Favorite To Be Next James Bond

No Time to Die is finally releasing in theaters around the world, bringing a close to Daniel Craig’s historic tenure as 007. But as the movies always say, James Bond will return so soon producers will have to find someone to fill the unenviable task of replacing Craig as the franchise’s new lead. And, as things stand, the odds-on favorite is breakout Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.

According to London-based betting platform William Hill (via Detroit News), Page is the current top pick right now, at 5-2 odds, pushing back long-term fan casting Tom Hardy into second place with 3-1. The Venom: Let There be Carnage actor is tying for the runner-up spot with James Norton, most known for his roles in Black Mirror and The Nevers. Meanwhile, other frequently mentioned names, Henry Cavill and Idris Elba, are standing at 7-1 and 8-1 odds, respectively.

The 31-year-old Page was thrust into global superstardom last Christmas thanks to the phenomenal success of Netflix’s Regency-era romantic drama, in which he played the Duke of Hastings with a kind of Bond-ish mix of charm and roguishness. If he did manage to get the coveted gig, he would of course be the first actor of color to star as Ian Fleming’s super-spy.

In sixth place at current odds is Lashana Lynch at 10-1. The Captain Marvel actress stars in No Time to Die as new 00 agent Nomi, so clearly some think she’s in with a shot of getting promoted to franchise lead in the next movie. Craig himself doesn’t think Bond should be a woman, however, arguing that stronger original female roles should be created instead. A POC Bond seems to be very plausible, though.

But, despite these odds, Page is becoming an incredibly busy performer, having a ream of projects on the way – including Netflix thriller The Gray Man, Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons flick, and his own spy movie, The Saint. Still, you’d be hard-pressed to find an actor who would turn down the opportunity to play James Bond if it came up.

No Time to Die arrives in US theaters on October 8th.