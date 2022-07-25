Regé-Jean Page is villainous and charming in The Gray Man, and he joined the cast of Good Morning America to talk about the role and his recent co-stars, Hollywood favorites — Ryan Gosling and the Chrises.

“I’m collecting Chrises,” Page laughed before diving into working on Dungeons and Dragons and how much fun that project has been. It’s fun, full of imagination, and a dream project for the actor, who says it’s just been an absolute treat.

Of course, the conversation once again rolled around to Evans, Pine, and Gosling, and Page did nothing but sing the praises of the three actors he spent so much time with on two significant projects.

When asked if Gosling is as witty as he appeared to be during his visit to GMA, Page said the answer is a resounding yes.

“He’s very much the same on set — the man’s hilarious but in a very kind of dry way, like the whole trash stash thing. I’m pretty sure that was a Gosling original. He just improvised between takes in ways of taking down Chris Evans’ character Lloyd who is delicious, by the way, one of the best movie villains I’ve seen in years, and Gosling would just like come out with different lines each take — like he’d be like, ‘Yeah, you hit like a Lloyd.’ I think that’s witty — you know what I mean. So you never quite know what will come out of his mouth, but you always know that he’s very, very witty and the same with both of the Chrises — like incredibly charming. Intelligent, generous, creative, so just so sharp.”

Of course, as the hosts agreed, Page would likely receive similar praises from his co-stars as his talent continues to capture viewers’ hearts worldwide. He first stole our hearts in Bridgerton and plans to continue capturing new roles and telling exciting new stories.

Page is undeniably delicious himself, and he enjoys playing several different characters. One of which is a villain, a role he plays with immensity and determination — he sells it so well. He shared that there’s something about putting yourself away and taking on the mantle of someone so much different that makes a “bad guy” fun.

“The joy of villains is you get to just relish them,” Page said, and we’re crossing our fingers that we get more villainous roles from him soon.

You can see Page in The Gray Man now on Netflix and read our review here.