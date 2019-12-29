Release Date For Next Black Widow Trailer Revealed

Black Widow arrives in theaters on May 1st, but promotion didn’t really kick into gear until earlier this month, when the blistering first trailer for the pic landed online. And though not all of it went down well with fans (see: Taskmaster’s costume), overall it’s fair to say that people are pretty hyped for the spinoff.

Hoping to take those hype levels even higher, Marvel seems intent on really ramping up the marketing campaign as we’ve now received word that a second preview for Black Widow is on the way, and it’ll be here a lot sooner than probably anyone thought. In fact, it’s only a few weeks away.

That’s right, the next look at the Phase 4 opener will be with us during the NCAA’s National Championship game on January 13th. Given how close it’s landing to the last trailer, we don’t imagine there will be a ton of new footage in it, but you never know. Either way, though, it’s definitely nice to hear that we won’t have to wait too long to see more from Black Widow.

After all, as the first movie of Marvel’s Phase 4, there’s a lot riding on it, with the pic also having the job of introducing a number of new faces to the MCU who will surely go on to be key players in the franchise. That includes David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Rachel Weisz’s Melina. Of course, there’s also the aforementioned Taskmaster, who’s expected to show up in future films as well.

And we’ll get to see them all in action again very soon, when the next trailer for Black Widow shoots its way onto our screens on January 13th.