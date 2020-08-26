Release Date Confirmed For First Trailer For Dune Remake

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune could be one of the most ambitious science fiction films of recent years. Multiple directors have dashed themselves against the rocks of Frank Herbert’s classic novels, including Alejandro Jodorowsky and David Lynch. Lynch actually managed to get his Dune to the screen, only for it to be a huge flop and become the only movie he’s not proud of. But where they failed, Villeneuve has a good chance of succeeding.

Earlier this year we got our first look at the pic’s astonishing cast, including Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet-Kynes. The Vanity Fair photos showed off the film’s minimalist and moody look, leaving me itching for a trailer.

It’s been a long wait, but it looks like I’m going to get my wish very soon. Reports are that a 1 minute and 37 second teaser will play before theatrical screenings of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which releases on August 31st. It’ll then be dropped online on September 9th.

Advance reports are that the trailer showcases the Gom Jabbar test from the novels, seeing Chalamet’s Paul Atreides undergoing excruciating pain to test his mettle. From there we get shots of the desert planet of Arrakis and quick peeks at each of the main characters – ending with a glimpse of Stellan Skarsgård’s gross-looking Baron Harkonnen.

Dune could mean that 2020, which has been a truly terrible year for cinema, will end on a high note. Here’s hoping that there are still multiplexes left to release the film into by the time December 18th rolls around.